Kenneth Andrew Craig
Springfield - Kenneth (Kenny) Craig, 82, passed away on January 29, 2020. He was born in Pittsburg, Kansas on May 6, 1937 to Kenneth Sr. and Thelma Craig. Kenny was a graduate of Greenwood High School. He also attended Drury College and completed his degree in petroleum engineering in Rolla, Missouri at Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, what is now known as Missouri University of Science and Technology.
Prior to completing his degree, he proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve. In 1958, he married Susan Fleming and began his career in engineering with Dow Chemical working in Pennsylvania and New York. Kenneth was also a sales representative for Gulf Oil Company in Kansas City. He and Susan welcomed two sons, Christopher and Gregory. The young family moved back to Springfield, Missouri where Kenny worked at City Utilities for nearly 30 years before retiring from his position as Superintendent of the Southwest Power Station in 1996.
Kenny enjoyed traveling with Susan and spending time with family and friends on their houseboat. Kenny was known for his sense of humor and enjoyed the company of many friends. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and an active Knights of Columbus volunteer. Kenny was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved first grandchild, Justin Craig. Kenny is survived by his wife of 61 years, Susan; sons Christopher (Vicki) and Gregory (Phaedra); along with grandchildren Jacqueline Robinson (Blake), Cameron, Bryce, Evan and Brandon Craig. He also has a great grandson, George Robinson.
Funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 in Immaculate Conception Church under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Private family burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Southwest Missouri Humane Society.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020