|
|
Kenneth Burington
Brookline - Kenneth Charles Burington was born December 20, 1939, to Arthur Morse Burington and Bonna Marie (Moots) Burington as their 3rd child. He passed away on March 21, 2020 with his loving wife by his side.
His first marriage produced two Children, Brent Alan Burington and Becky Ann Bryant.
He met Ann, his wife of 50 years, after his divorce and they married on January 17, 1970. He adopted Ann's two children and they moved to his family home in Smithville, Ohio.
He worked as an accountant, pest control operator, became a security guard for the Cleveland Museum of Art and owned a used bookstore. When he and Ann moved to Missouri in 2007, he worked security jobs and was at the welfare office when his health made him retire for real.
He taught Ballroom dancing when he met Ann and they had years of enjoying dancing until their health declined.
He accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior in October 1988 after Ann prayed for 18 years for his salvation.
Ken was proceeded in death by his parents, Arthur and Bonna Burington, his sister, Shirley, and brother Steven.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Ann Burington; children, Becky Ann Bryant (Jim), Stanley Benjamin Burington (Phoebe), Michelle Diane Burington Pike (Larry), Brent Alan Burington, and David Wozniak; eleven grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
A Memorial Service is being planned for a later date.
Permanent online condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.hhlohmeyer.com
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020