Services
Meadors Funeral Home
304 E Drive St
Clever, MO 65631
(417) 732-2535
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Meadors Funeral Home
304 E Drive St
Clever, MO 65631
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Meadors Funeral Home
304 E Drive St
Clever, MO 65631
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Hancock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Hancock


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth Hancock Obituary
Kenneth Hancock

Clever - Kenneth Hancock, 76, of Clever, Missouri passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Mercy hospital from leukemia, surrounded by loving family. Kenneth was born June 1, 1942 to Oscar Kenneth and Betty Jo Hancock in Galena, Missouri.

Kenneth was united in marriage to Eula Jean Wright in 1960. They had three children, Carol, Cathy and Scott.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his beloved daughter, Carol Franzino, his precious grandson, Justin Harris, and a brother Glen Hancock.

Kenneth is survived by his wife of 59 years, his daughter Cathy (James) McCurley of Fenton, Missouri, and a son, Scott Hancock of Clever, Missouri; 8 grandchildren, Courtney (Bill) Kaufman, Brooke (Josh) Woodman, Travis (Kinsey) Long, Chelsea Long, Amanda Hancock, Riley McCurley, Regan McCurley and Kendra Hancock; 11 great grandchildren; sisters, Judy Burke of Bolivar and Jennifer (Don) Boyd of Chesterfield, Missouri; brother, Greg (Sherry) Hancock of Marionville, Missouri.

Services will be held Monday, June 3, 2019 at Meadors Funeral Home in Clever, Missouri. Visitation will be at 11:00 AM, with the service at 1:00 PM, with Brother Tony Gentry officiating. Interment will be at Mars Hill Cemetery in Crane, Missouri. Online condolences may be made at meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now