Kenneth Hancock
Clever - Kenneth Hancock, 76, of Clever, Missouri passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Mercy hospital from leukemia, surrounded by loving family. Kenneth was born June 1, 1942 to Oscar Kenneth and Betty Jo Hancock in Galena, Missouri.
Kenneth was united in marriage to Eula Jean Wright in 1960. They had three children, Carol, Cathy and Scott.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his beloved daughter, Carol Franzino, his precious grandson, Justin Harris, and a brother Glen Hancock.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of 59 years, his daughter Cathy (James) McCurley of Fenton, Missouri, and a son, Scott Hancock of Clever, Missouri; 8 grandchildren, Courtney (Bill) Kaufman, Brooke (Josh) Woodman, Travis (Kinsey) Long, Chelsea Long, Amanda Hancock, Riley McCurley, Regan McCurley and Kendra Hancock; 11 great grandchildren; sisters, Judy Burke of Bolivar and Jennifer (Don) Boyd of Chesterfield, Missouri; brother, Greg (Sherry) Hancock of Marionville, Missouri.
Services will be held Monday, June 3, 2019 at Meadors Funeral Home in Clever, Missouri. Visitation will be at 11:00 AM, with the service at 1:00 PM, with Brother Tony Gentry officiating. Interment will be at Mars Hill Cemetery in Crane, Missouri. Online condolences may be made at meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on June 2, 2019