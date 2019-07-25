Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home
Entombment
Following Services
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Kenneth James Miller


1927 - 2019
Kenneth James Miller Obituary
Kenneth James Miller

Springfield - Kenneth James Miller, 91, Springfield, Missouri, passed away July 23, 2019. He was born

August 1, 1927 in Nelsonville, Arkansas to Leonard and Norris Miller. Upon graduation from Walnut Ridge High School in 1945, he enlisted in the Navy and was on a destroyer headed for Japan when the war was declared over. He moved to Springfield in the fall of 1947 to go to Draughon's Business University. On June 10, 1951 Kenneth and Loaine Parish were united in marriage. He retired from Nattinger Materials Co. in 1992 after 37 years. Kenneth (Kenny) as he was known was a member of First Baptist Church and the Chapel Bible Class. He served as president of the Downtown Optimist Club from 1976-77.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Audine Burns and husband Ernest.

He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Loaine, his nephews Richard Burns (Gayle) and their son Alex (Tricia), Jamie Dillard (Sandy) and their daughters Shawn Phelps (Mark) and Shannon Bowman (Jarrod), Scott Dillard (Niki), and cousins Jim Hacker (Jonna), Linda Osbourne, Jane Hacker and Jean Andrews.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Entombment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Springfield.
Published in the News-Leader on July 25, 2019
