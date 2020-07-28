Kenneth Joe YoungSpringfield - Kenneth Joe Young, 85, of Springfield, MO, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was born on July 15, 1935, in Marionville, MO, to George E. and Nona Young, who preceded him in death. Following high school in Aurora, MO, Kenneth Joined the U.S. Army, serving 10 years as a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division. After honorable discharge, he went into the sales field of construction building materials, awning sales, remodeling services and roofing until retirement. Kenneth loved his family and the outdoors. Together, they spent hours at the lake and playing golf.Kenneth is preceded in death by two sons: Kenneth J. Young Jr. and Kirk E. Young; three brothers and four sisters. He is survived by his wife, Sallye; one son, Ray Young; four grandchildren and their families: Amie Lynn Fisher, her husband Brett and son Benjamin; Amie Marie Bollin, her husband Brent and children Kara Jo and Oliver; Alesha Renee Johnson, her husband Steve and children Amiah and Olivia; Christian Young; and one sister, Mary Ellen Brown.Visitation will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020, 5:00-7:00 PM at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Springfield, MO. Graveside service, with full military honors is scheduled for 1:00 PM Friday, July 31, 2020, at Delaware Cemetery, 1194-1198 Delaware Road, Nixa, MO.In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Ozarks Food Harvest, Springfield, MO.Care and arrangements have been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. - DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, MO.