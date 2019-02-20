Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:30 PM
High Street Baptist Church,
900 N. Eastgate Road
Springfield, MO
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Beatty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Paul (Kenny) Beatty


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth Paul (Kenny) Beatty Obituary
Kenneth (Kenny) Paul Beatty

Springfield - Kenneth (Kenny) Paul Beatty, age 83, passed away on Friday, February 15, in Queen Creek, Arizona, after a brief illness. Kenny was born on November 11, 1935, in Independence, Missouri, to Myrtle and Bryan Beatty. He married Mary Lou Veith, the love of his life, on September 21, 1965. They moved to Springfield, Missouri, in 1973, and Kenny worked at Roadway Express until his retirement in 1996. He and Mary Lou later relocated to Queen Creek, Arizona. Kenny is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Edward Beatty and Bill Beatty, and sisters, Ova Jean Barbata and Mozelle Gagne. He is survived by his wife, son, Bill Beatty, daughters, Susie Redden, Becky Katsaras (Chris), Teresa Beatty, and Kendra Rogers (Dave), sister, Betty Blatt, sisters-in-law, Jean Beatty and Deloris Beatty, and brother-in-law, Joe Barbata. Kenny was adored by his five grandchildren, Amanda Redden, Chandler, Olivia, and Isabelle Rogers, and Nicholas Katsaras, as well as many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 23, at 1:30 p.m., at High Street Baptist Church, 900 N. Eastgate Road, Springfield, Missouri.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.