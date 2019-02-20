|
|
Kenneth (Kenny) Paul Beatty
Springfield - Kenneth (Kenny) Paul Beatty, age 83, passed away on Friday, February 15, in Queen Creek, Arizona, after a brief illness. Kenny was born on November 11, 1935, in Independence, Missouri, to Myrtle and Bryan Beatty. He married Mary Lou Veith, the love of his life, on September 21, 1965. They moved to Springfield, Missouri, in 1973, and Kenny worked at Roadway Express until his retirement in 1996. He and Mary Lou later relocated to Queen Creek, Arizona. Kenny is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Edward Beatty and Bill Beatty, and sisters, Ova Jean Barbata and Mozelle Gagne. He is survived by his wife, son, Bill Beatty, daughters, Susie Redden, Becky Katsaras (Chris), Teresa Beatty, and Kendra Rogers (Dave), sister, Betty Blatt, sisters-in-law, Jean Beatty and Deloris Beatty, and brother-in-law, Joe Barbata. Kenny was adored by his five grandchildren, Amanda Redden, Chandler, Olivia, and Isabelle Rogers, and Nicholas Katsaras, as well as many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 23, at 1:30 p.m., at High Street Baptist Church, 900 N. Eastgate Road, Springfield, Missouri.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2019