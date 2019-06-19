Services
Meadors Funeral Home
314 N Main Ave
Republic, MO 65738
(417) 732-2535
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Meadors Funeral Home
314 N Main Ave
Republic, MO
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Meadors Funeral Home
314 N Main Ave
Republic, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Burton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth R. Burton


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth R. Burton Obituary
Kenneth R Burton

Billings - Kenneth R Burton of Billings MO made his peaceful transition on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Ken was born July 11, 1942 in Lawrence County, MO.

A 1961 graduate of Greenfield High School and served honorably in the US Marine Corps Sept 1961 - Dec 1964. United in marriage to Jana S Moore on June 4, 1976.

Survived by his wife Jana and children Robert, Gary, Janeise and Cheryl. Ken was devoted to his family, friends and farm. He served as a role model and mentor to his children and grandchildren leaving a positive footprint that will carry on with those who knew him.

Visitation and Services will be on Thursday June 20 from 11 am to 1:00 pm in Meadors Funeral Home Republic MO. Online condolences at www.meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now