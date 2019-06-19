|
|
Kenneth R Burton
Billings - Kenneth R Burton of Billings MO made his peaceful transition on Saturday, June 15, 2019. Ken was born July 11, 1942 in Lawrence County, MO.
A 1961 graduate of Greenfield High School and served honorably in the US Marine Corps Sept 1961 - Dec 1964. United in marriage to Jana S Moore on June 4, 1976.
Survived by his wife Jana and children Robert, Gary, Janeise and Cheryl. Ken was devoted to his family, friends and farm. He served as a role model and mentor to his children and grandchildren leaving a positive footprint that will carry on with those who knew him.
Visitation and Services will be on Thursday June 20 from 11 am to 1:00 pm in Meadors Funeral Home Republic MO. Online condolences at www.meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on June 19, 2019