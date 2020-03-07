|
Kenneth Ray Johnson
Springfield - Kenneth Ray Johnson, 77, of Strafford passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was born to Wilber and Nelda (Russell) Johnson. Kenny married Minnie Peak on April 5, 1963. He retired form Roper Electric in 2002 as a Master Electrician. Kenny is survived by his wife, Minnie, 2 sons, Tim (Terri) Johnson, Jim (Lori Steele) Johnson, 6 grandchildren, Ian Waitman, Jacob McCubbin, Joe Waitman, Tanner Johnson, Jordan (Triston Jordan) Johnson, Seiler (Aaron) Cleeton, sister, Janice (Gary) Carr and host of other relatives.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Greenlawn Funeral Home North.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020