Kenneth Roy Payne
Kenny was born in Springfield, MO April 6, 1946 to Paul & Vivian Payne, who preceded him in death. He died December 23, 2019 at his home after a battle with cancer.
Kenny is survived by his wife Kaki Payne, son Jeff Payne (Shari), daughter Jeanette Short (Rock), sister Carol Everitt (Paul Max), brothers Lewis Payne (Kay) & Dennis Payne (Tammy), 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren (& 1 on the way) that he dearly loved. Many more kids through the years have called him Uncle Kenny or Granddaddy Kenny. He never met a stranger & will be missed by many family members & friends.
He enjoyed his career as a truck driver & loved telling stories about his years over the road. Kenny was a member of the Masonic Temple, Abou Ben Adhem Shrine & Post #639.
His family & many friends will have a Celebration of his Life at a later date.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020