|
|
Kenneth Ruben Cantrell
Springfield - As a former 10th Mountain Infantryman, Sergeant Kenny Cantrell clearly heard the mantra: "Climb to Glory" on Tuesday, November 21, 2019. He died peacefully at home at the age of 98.
Ken was born October 23, 1921 in Duncan, Missouri to Pearl and Ruben Cantrell. As a young man he and his family moved to Springfield.
Ken married Gay Daniel May 31, 1940. Earlier this year they celebrated 79 years of marriage. Ken fought in the European Theater during WW II. His honorable discharge paper reveals only a glimpse of his legacy in wartime…. A recipient of the Purple Heart, Two Bronze Stars, a Good Conduct Medal, and several Campaign ribbons.
After the war Ken drove a Springfield City Bus, became a real estate agent, built homes and developed property all in the Springfield area. He also served as Greene County Commissioner for 10 years.
Ken and Gay were faithful and active members of High Street Baptist Church for over 60 years.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, two sisters, wife (Agatha), daughter, and grandson. He is survived by a son Randy (Linda), six grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and seven step-great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Greenlawn East Funeral Home. Visitation at 10:00 a.m. and the service to follow at 11:00 a.m.
For full obituary go to greenlawnfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019