Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
417-887-6565
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Cantrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Ruben Cantrell


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Ruben Cantrell Obituary
Kenneth Ruben Cantrell

Springfield - As a former 10th Mountain Infantryman, Sergeant Kenny Cantrell clearly heard the mantra: "Climb to Glory" on Tuesday, November 21, 2019. He died peacefully at home at the age of 98.

Ken was born October 23, 1921 in Duncan, Missouri to Pearl and Ruben Cantrell. As a young man he and his family moved to Springfield.

Ken married Gay Daniel May 31, 1940. Earlier this year they celebrated 79 years of marriage. Ken fought in the European Theater during WW II. His honorable discharge paper reveals only a glimpse of his legacy in wartime…. A recipient of the Purple Heart, Two Bronze Stars, a Good Conduct Medal, and several Campaign ribbons.

After the war Ken drove a Springfield City Bus, became a real estate agent, built homes and developed property all in the Springfield area. He also served as Greene County Commissioner for 10 years.

Ken and Gay were faithful and active members of High Street Baptist Church for over 60 years.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, two sisters, wife (Agatha), daughter, and grandson. He is survived by a son Randy (Linda), six grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, and seven step-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Greenlawn East Funeral Home. Visitation at 10:00 a.m. and the service to follow at 11:00 a.m.

For full obituary go to greenlawnfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -