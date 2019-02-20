Services
Adams Funeral Home
Nixa Chapel - Nixa
109 North Truman Boulevard
Nixa, MO 65714
(417) 724-2400
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Adams Funeral Home
Ozark, MO
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Adams Funeral Home
Ozark, MO
Ozark - Kenneth Lee Vandermark, age 66, of Ozark, was called home to God and passed away at 8:42 P.M. on Monday, February 18, 2019.

Kenneth's wife of 36 years, Gay Elaine Vandermark, preceded him in death in 2012.

He leaves behind his two daughters and their children, Jamie Ann Vandermark and her children, Amethyst 21, and Sebastian 12, Malessia Gay Hubbard and her daughter Bailey Biagi 25; and two sisters, Joyce Henke and Mary Keel.

A memorial service will be at 3:00 PM Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Adams Funeral Home, Ozark, with Pastor Jerry Baumann officiating. Visitation will be 2:00 P.M. until service time Saturday, in the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 20, 2019
