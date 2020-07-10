Kenneth Willard Chastain



Ash Grove - Kenneth Willard Chastain, 82 of Ash Grove passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020.



Kenneth was born on July 5, 1938, in Willard, MO to Rayo and Bertie (Lindsey) Chastain. He was a lifelong resident of the Ash Grove and Willard areas. He was an MP Army veteran and served in Germany. He retired from Paul Mueller Company in 2002 after 38 years of service. He was a Christian who loved sharing his faith and attending church at Springfield First Free Will Baptist Church and Hillside Baptist Church.



Kenneth Chastain and Janice Williams were united in marriage on June 2, 1967 and were privileged to share over 53 years.



He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Margaret (Chastain) Eaves.



Survivors include his wife, Janice; daughter, Shanda (Mickey) McKenzie, Ozark, MO; son, Shawn (Heather) Chastain, Alamo, CA; five grandchildren, Courtney (Tyler) Overstreet, Cameron (Haley) Hubbard, Kinsey (Chris) Olson, Pfifer and Finley Chastain; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Gerald (Judy) Chastain, Willard, MO, and Terry (Debbie) Chastain, Skiatook, OK; several nieces and nephews; other family members; and many friends.



Graveside services will be held at Johns Chapel Cemetery, Ash Grove, MO at a later date.



Arrangements under the direction of Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Ash Grove.









