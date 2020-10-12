1/1
Kenny Cantrell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenny Cantrell

Springfield - Kenneth Wayne Cantrell, 89, of Springfield, MO passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Cox South Hospital due to heart disease. He was born on Saturday, September 26, 1931 in Seymour, MO to Gayford and Mabel (Blazer) Cantrell.

Kenny accepted Christ as his savior early in life and was a member of Glendale Baptist Church for many years. He worked as a Springfield area barber in his early career. Kenny's two young sons worked at his last shop as shoeshine boys, teaching them a life skill of making correct change and counting money back to customers from his own cash drawer. He loved to quail hunt in his younger years and raised several good bird dogs. Kenny loved to garden and fish the area Trout parks too.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, one sister Reba Joan Malenowsky, one brother Lowell D. Cantrell and one granddaughter Kara Lynn Cantrell.

Kenny is survived by his two sons Keith "Ken" Cantrell (wife Marilyn) of Ellisville, MS and David Cantrell (wife Carolyn) of Springfield, MO, two granddaughters Carlie Cantrell and Hollie French (husband Geoff), one sister-in-law Janet Cantrell and several nieces and nephews including Monique Melenowsky.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte, 4500 S. Lone Pine Ave., Springfield, MO 65804 with funeral services to follow at 10 AM on Friday, October 16, 2020. Burial will take place at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte
4500 S Lone Pine Rd
Springfield, MO 65804
4178871929
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved