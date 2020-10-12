Kenny Cantrell
Springfield - Kenneth Wayne Cantrell, 89, of Springfield, MO passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Cox South Hospital due to heart disease. He was born on Saturday, September 26, 1931 in Seymour, MO to Gayford and Mabel (Blazer) Cantrell.
Kenny accepted Christ as his savior early in life and was a member of Glendale Baptist Church for many years. He worked as a Springfield area barber in his early career. Kenny's two young sons worked at his last shop as shoeshine boys, teaching them a life skill of making correct change and counting money back to customers from his own cash drawer. He loved to quail hunt in his younger years and raised several good bird dogs. Kenny loved to garden and fish the area Trout parks too.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, one sister Reba Joan Malenowsky, one brother Lowell D. Cantrell and one granddaughter Kara Lynn Cantrell.
Kenny is survived by his two sons Keith "Ken" Cantrell (wife Marilyn) of Ellisville, MS and David Cantrell (wife Carolyn) of Springfield, MO, two granddaughters Carlie Cantrell and Hollie French (husband Geoff), one sister-in-law Janet Cantrell and several nieces and nephews including Monique Melenowsky.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 PM on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte, 4500 S. Lone Pine Ave., Springfield, MO 65804 with funeral services to follow at 10 AM on Friday, October 16, 2020. Burial will take place at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com