Kevin Edmondson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kevin Edmondson

Flemington - Kevin Edmondson, age 60 of Flemington, MO, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was born June 2, 1959, in Springfield, MO. He was raised by his grandparents, Harry and Wanda Edmondson, in the Springfield area. He graduated from Hillcrest High School, class of 1977. He is a member of the NRA. He enjoyed working, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his daughters and grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents Harry and Wanda Edmondson; and a cousin (like a brother) Brad Reynolds.

Kevin is survived by his daughters: Jennifer Henderson and husband Chad of Walnut Shade, MO, and Breanna Wiles and husband Tony of Springfield, MO; three grandchildren: Hunter Henderson of Hollister, MO, Paydon and Harley Henderson of Walnut Shade, MO; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon, Monday, June 1, 2020, at Pitts Chapel, burial will follow at Payne Cemetery Polk, MO. Visitation will be one hour before services Monday, June 1, 2020, from 11:00 to 12:00 pm. Online condolences may be made at: www.greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel Bolivar, MO.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pitts Chapel
316 East Broadway Street
Bolivar, MO 65613
417-326-5211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved