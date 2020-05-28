Kevin Edmondson
Flemington - Kevin Edmondson, age 60 of Flemington, MO, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was born June 2, 1959, in Springfield, MO. He was raised by his grandparents, Harry and Wanda Edmondson, in the Springfield area. He graduated from Hillcrest High School, class of 1977. He is a member of the NRA. He enjoyed working, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his daughters and grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents Harry and Wanda Edmondson; and a cousin (like a brother) Brad Reynolds.
Kevin is survived by his daughters: Jennifer Henderson and husband Chad of Walnut Shade, MO, and Breanna Wiles and husband Tony of Springfield, MO; three grandchildren: Hunter Henderson of Hollister, MO, Paydon and Harley Henderson of Walnut Shade, MO; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon, Monday, June 1, 2020, at Pitts Chapel, burial will follow at Payne Cemetery Polk, MO. Visitation will be one hour before services Monday, June 1, 2020, from 11:00 to 12:00 pm. Online condolences may be made at: www.greenlawnfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Pitts Chapel Bolivar, MO.
Published in News-Leader from May 28 to May 31, 2020.