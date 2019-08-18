Services
Midwest Funeral and Cremation Services - Springfield
2026 W Woodland St.
Springfield, MO 65807
(417) 890-1475
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Springfield, MO
Dr. Kevin Fete


1957 - 2019
Dr. Kevin Fete Obituary
Dr. Kevin Fete

Springfield - Dr. Kevin Fete, of Springfield, MO, peacefully passed away on August 14th, surrounded by loved ones. He was born to parents, Patricia and Joseph Fete, on February 24th, 1957 in St. Louis, Missouri.

Kevin is survived by his partner, Nasiha Rowe; children: Clayton (Erin), Sean (Christine), Gaby (Megan), and Caitlin (Brett); grandchild: Cora; brothers: Joseph, Timothy, and Daniel.

Kevin had a passion for optometry and his patients. He also loved riding his bike on the Katy trail, family BBQs, and music.

The memorial service will be held on Friday, August 23rd, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church in Springfield, MO.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Ellis Fischer Cancer Center, University of Missouri Hospital, One Hospital Drive, Columbia, MO 65212.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 18, 2019
