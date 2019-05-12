|
|
Kevin Michael Richardson
Springfield - Kevin Michael Richardson left this life on May 6, 2019. He was born on September 19, 1988 in Springfield MO. He is survived by his parents Peter and Ellen Richardson, his sister and brother-in-law Nikki and Paul Simmons of Springfield, his maternal grandmother Patricia Cox of Springfield, and his maternal grandfather Anthony Quosig of Theodosia, MO. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Haynes and Iva Richardson of Albany, MO.
Kevin graduated from Missouri State University with a BFA majoring in sculpture. He worked with the Bass Pro/ Wonders of Wildlife imagery team helping to construct and finish several of the spectacular exhibits and displays. He was a multi-talented multi-skilled gentle soul who loved nature and the outdoors. He especially enjoyed kayaking and hiking and going to the family cabin in Canada. Kevin had many friends and several other relatives in his extended family. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
A memorial celebration of life will be held early in June. It will be an informal celebration with everyone welcome. Details will be posted on his Facebook page and will also be available in the obituary section of the Lohmeyer Funeral Home website. For full obituary and on-line condolences go to www.hhlohmeyer.com. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the National Alliance for Mental Illness Southwest Missouri (NAMI) or the Ozarks Counseling Center.
Published in the News-Leader on May 12, 2019