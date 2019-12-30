Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Kevin Patrick Fox

Kevin Patrick Fox Obituary
Kevin Patrick Fox

Nixa - Kevin Patrick Fox, 55, of Nixa, MO passed away December 28, 2019 at Cox South in Springfield.

Visitation will be Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Services will be Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2852 S. Dayton Ave., Springfield, MO 65807.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Springfield Fire Department to support fire safety, c/o Fire Department Headquarters, 830 N. Boonville Ave., Springfield, MO 65802.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020
