Kirk Edward Young
Nixa - On Sunday, August 25, 2019, Kirk Young, Nixa, left his earthly home to look upon his Heavenly Father's Face at the age of 56.
On October 15, 1962, Kirk Edward Young was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, to Kenneth and Sallye (Royce) Young. Kirk graduated from High School in St. James, Missouri, in 1981. He proudly served his country in the Army until his Honorable Discharge in 1984. His career as a master mechanic began at Bailey Tech, in St. Louis, Missouri. He was most recently the Office Manager at Taylor Made Truck & Trailer Repair, in Springfield, Missouri, where he had worked for 17 years. On November 5, 2005, he married Jodie (White) Young of Marionville, Missouri.
Kirk was preceded in death by his big brother, Kenneth Joe Young, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Jodie, Nixa; parents Kenneth and Sallye Young, Springfield; brother, and best friend Ray Young, Brookline; daughters, and their families Amie Fisher and husband, Brett and son Benjamin; Alesha Johnson and husband, Steve and daughters, Amiah and Olivia; Jennifer Dotson-Monroe and husband Willie and children MaHaylee, Karston and Kevrence; sons, Grady Suneson and his significant, other Brittany Murphy, and Andrew Suneson; niece, Amie Bollin and husband, Brent and children, Kara and Oliver, and nephew, Christian Young.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Williams Funeral Home in Marionville, Missouri. Burial will follow at the Delaware Cemetery at 1194-1198 Delaware Town Rd, Nixa, Missouri 65714.
In lieu of flowers donations to help cover funeral expenses can be made to the Williams Funeral Home.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 31, 2019