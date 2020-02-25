|
Kittie Coffman Kelley
Springfield - Kittie Coffman Kelley passed away on February 19th, 2020. She was born April 8th, 1922 in Kansas City, MO to Veda and Benjamin H. Coffman. Kittie graduated from East HS (KCMO) in 1939. She was married to Dr. Davis W. Cheek in 1945 (deceased) and spent most of her adult life in Pittsburg, KS In 1970 married James M. Kelley (deceased) and chose Springfield as her home. Kittie is preceded in death by a brother, Donald E. Coffman and two half brothers, Cecil
C. Crooks and James E. Crooks. Survivors include a son, Davis E. Cheek (Betty Jo) and granddaughter Kristine Degan Cheek of Aiken, SC and a daughter, Dee Ann Donohoe-Vaughan (Tim) and granddaughter Abbey A. Donohoe of Bettendorf IA. Also survived by her nieces Norma J. Constant of Chillicothe, MO, Sandy Rupp (Terry) of Wichita, KS , Suzy Leary (John) of Olathe, KS and a nephew Mike Coffman (Kathy) of Lawrence, KS. Kittie also had many great nieces and nephews. Starting a career at 60, Kittie retired after 20 years of happy employment with UMB Bank and treasures the many friends she made. Her civic interests included the Springfield Art Museum Association and the Springfield Symphony Guild. A special thanks to the members of the Medallion art group of SMMA for their love and support. Kittie enjoyed reading, letter writing, theater, cooking and entertaining friends and family. She was never without an afghan that she was crocheting for a member of her extended family. If Kittie were here now, she would say to us, "Remember always to be Kind."
Visitation will be Thursday March 5th, 2-4 at Gorman Scharpf Funeral Home in Springfield, MO and a service and burial will be March 14th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Aidan's Episcopal Church, 14301 S. Black Bob Rd in Olathe, KS. Rev Kelley Demo presiding. In lieu of flowers please consider donation to Seasons Hospice in Springfield, MO.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 25 to Mar. 1, 2020