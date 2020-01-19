|
|
Knial Ray Campbell
Springfield - Knial Ray Campbell, age 88 of Springfield, MO died on January 17 at Birch Pointe Health & Rehab Center. Knial was born March 31, 1931 in Webster County, MO the son of Raymond and Lura (Cornelison) Campbell. A 1948 graduate of SHS, he served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He married June Higman of Springfield on November 20, 1951. To this marriage were born 3 sons and 1 daughter. Upon leaving the Air Force, the family spent 10 years in CA where he worked for Westinghouse 7 years and sold life insurance for National Life & Accident Insurance for 3 years. In 1965 he moved the family back to MO and went to work for the US Postal Service. He retired in 1991 after 25 years as a clerk and letter carrier. Family will receive friends at Greenlawn Funeral Home East Monday January 20, 2020 6:00 - 8:00 pm. Private interment Pembina Cemetery Tuesday January 21. Please share your memories and condolences at: https://greenlawnfuneralhome.com/book-of-memories/4076621/Campbell-Knial/index.php
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 19 to Jan. 26, 2020