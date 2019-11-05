Resources
More Obituaries for Kyle Vaughan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kyle Dillon Vaughan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kyle Dillon Vaughan Obituary
Kyle Dillon Vaughan

Kyle Dillon Vaughan, age 30, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. He was born on August 24, 1989, in Springfield, Mo. He attended schools in Springfield and Ozark, graduating from Kickapoo High School in 2008. He was a good student and athlete, playing on several basketball teams through the years. Kyle was a Christian, professing his faith in Jesus at an early age.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Patricia Vaughan. He is survived by his parents, Gary and Sarah Vaughan; a sister, Jourdan Caldwell (Ed); three brothers, Clay, Derrick (Tanna), and Jeremiah (Jessica); his mother, Mary Rybarczyk, and brothers, Kaiden and Justin Barozinsky; his grandparents, Layton Vaughan, and Cinda and Milford Garrison; a son, Hudson Vaughan, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019, at James River Church-West Campus.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to a fund at Ozark Bank toward a trust for Kyle's son, Hudson Vaughan.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kyle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -