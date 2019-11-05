|
Kyle Dillon Vaughan
Kyle Dillon Vaughan, age 30, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019. He was born on August 24, 1989, in Springfield, Mo. He attended schools in Springfield and Ozark, graduating from Kickapoo High School in 2008. He was a good student and athlete, playing on several basketball teams through the years. Kyle was a Christian, professing his faith in Jesus at an early age.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Patricia Vaughan. He is survived by his parents, Gary and Sarah Vaughan; a sister, Jourdan Caldwell (Ed); three brothers, Clay, Derrick (Tanna), and Jeremiah (Jessica); his mother, Mary Rybarczyk, and brothers, Kaiden and Justin Barozinsky; his grandparents, Layton Vaughan, and Cinda and Milford Garrison; a son, Hudson Vaughan, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, November 7, 2019, at James River Church-West Campus.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to a fund at Ozark Bank toward a trust for Kyle's son, Hudson Vaughan.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019