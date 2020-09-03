L. Charles Bess
Springfield - Lawrence Charles Bess, age 59, of Springfield, Missouri. Died September 1, 2020 after a long illness. He was born in Elmhurst, Illinois.
Lawrence served with the United States Army Special Forces achieving the rank of Captain. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in Political Sciences from Missouri State University. He retired from the Springfield Fire Department after achieving the rank of Fire Training Captain.
Lawrence was an avid musician who played multiple instruments with friends and with the Calvary Chapel Praise Band. He loved being outdoors to hunt, fish, camp and spend time on the river with his friends. He was a member of the Calvary Chapel and member of the NRA.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his father, Charles Lawrence Bess, Jr.
He is survived by his mother, Judith Bess; son, Jeff Bess; Aunt Donna, Uncle Earl and his cousins. He is also survived by many, many close friends.
A memorial Service will be held Tuesday, 10:00 am, September 8, at The Calvary Chapel, 2440 E Seminole St. Springfield, Missouri 65804 with Tom Humphrey officiating under the care of Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the charity of your choice
.