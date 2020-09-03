1/1
L. Charles Bess
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share L.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
L. Charles Bess

Springfield - Lawrence Charles Bess, age 59, of Springfield, Missouri. Died September 1, 2020 after a long illness. He was born in Elmhurst, Illinois.

Lawrence served with the United States Army Special Forces achieving the rank of Captain. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in Political Sciences from Missouri State University. He retired from the Springfield Fire Department after achieving the rank of Fire Training Captain.

Lawrence was an avid musician who played multiple instruments with friends and with the Calvary Chapel Praise Band. He loved being outdoors to hunt, fish, camp and spend time on the river with his friends. He was a member of the Calvary Chapel and member of the NRA.

Lawrence was preceded in death by his father, Charles Lawrence Bess, Jr.

He is survived by his mother, Judith Bess; son, Jeff Bess; Aunt Donna, Uncle Earl and his cousins. He is also survived by many, many close friends.

A memorial Service will be held Tuesday, 10:00 am, September 8, at The Calvary Chapel, 2440 E Seminole St. Springfield, Missouri 65804 with Tom Humphrey officiating under the care of Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the charity of your choice.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home - Springfield
500 E. Walnut Street
Springfield, MO 65806
417-862-4433
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home - Springfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved