Laddie Gene Stovall
Springfield - Laddie Gene Stovall passed away at his home on 2/6/2020, at age 90, with his family by his side. Born in 1929 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri to Effie Marie Rose and John Felix Stovall. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Robert H. Stovall, Chester L.Stovall, Mary Ann Stovall Anderson, Magdalene Stovall Stivers, John W. Stovall, Alice P. Stovall-Hayes, and Della M. Stovall.
After attending Poplar Bluff high school, he received an athletic scholarship to Missouri University (MU), in Columbia Missouri, and graduated with a major in Business. He set track team records in long jump, 100 and 220-yard dash and was also a member of Sigma Chi fraternity. He was later named into the Poplar Bluff Sports Hall of Fame for his athletic achievements in basketball and track. Following college, he joined the United States Air Force and served during the Korean War.
Laddie and Ruth Ann Stovall were married in 1960. They raised two daughters. Laddie is survived by his wife Ruth Ann Baldwin-Stovall; daughter Kim Murray; daughter Beth Stovall and husband Sigmund Knapstad; granddaughters Ashley Garrett and husband Ryan Garrett; granddaughter Amber Love; granddaughter Solveig Knapstad; grandson Julian Knapstad; and great-granddaughter Ellie Garrett, as well as nephews Joe Stivers, Larry Jansen, Rodney Anderson, Steve Anderson, Jimmy Stovall, Brad Hayes, Jeff Baldwin; nieces Nancy Ann Stovall, Sally Milner, Andrea Gregg, Kayli Baldwin, and dear friends Bruce Murray and Dawn Hyde.
He was a district manager for Equitable Life Insurance and later partnered with Bill Woody to establish Stovall-Woody Associates insurance consultants, brokers and analysts. He enjoyed many years of an active rewarding business with his clients.
An avid and talented golfer, bridge player, reader and sports fan. He spent many years traveling with friends and playing golf at Twin Oaks and Highland Springs Country Club.
A loving husband and father, businessman and sports enthusiast, he is remembered for his kind, generous, inquisitive and upbeat nature, funny quips, loyalty to many dear friends, and tender way with animals. He always offered words of encouragement and sound advice. A one of a kind gentleman who considered himself, "just lucky I guess."
In lieu of flowers and service, contributions may be made in memory of Laddie Gene Stovall for track and field at Mizzou: c/o Mizzou Tiger Scholarship Fund, 1 Champions Drive Suite 200, Columbia, MO 75221, phone 573-882-0704, website Tsfmizzou.com.
Arrangements are under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020