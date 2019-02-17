Lance Twesme



Springfield - Lance Twesme was born 9/29/1956 and passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on 2/14/2019 after a 3 year battle with Leukemia. Lance was loved and cherished by his wife, Lynda (Bylsma), for more than 40 years.



Lance is survived by his wife, son Kole, daughter Taedra, and granddaughter Tehya, who affectionately referred to him as "Papa". Also survived by his mother Dorothy Twesme, father Duane Twesme. Brothers: Dwight, Scott, and Gregg. Sisters: Dawn Wagner and Lori Zierten.



In 1988 Lance, Lynda, and children moved to Springfield Mo to become owners of Supreme Bakery. Upon his retirement in 2016 the business was taken over by his daughter Taedra.



Lance's favorite quote "adversity does not build character, it reveals it" is reflected in his many accomplishments throughout his life.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date.



Care has been entrusted to Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. - DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, MO. Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary