|
|
Landon Ray Barton
Springfield - Landon Ray Barton, 57, of Springfield passed away in his home on Tuesday, July 9, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his father, Merl Barton. He is survived by his mother, Sandi Barton; children Landon Taylor Barton, Karmen Barton, Ashley Barton, and Carter Bither; and grandchildren Keenan and Lucy.
Landon was an employee of Summit Truck Group. He loved motorcycles, his dogs, and his family.
Memorial services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 3rd, 2019, at Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m., preceding the memorial. Committal of ashes will be in Rivermonte Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Landon's name may be made to C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue, 1328 W Sunshine St, Springfield, MO 65807.
Published in the News-Leader on July 28, 2019