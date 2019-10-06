|
Larry Allen Hohimer
Jackson - Larry Allen Hohimer, 70, formerly of Springfield, died Wed., Oct. 2, 2019, at his home.
Born June 15, 1949, in Springfield, to Joseph A. and Anna Marie Roschanske Hohimer, Larry was a 1967 graduate of Lanpier High School. He and Sandra Louise Little-Wilson were married June 15, 2011, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson.
Larry worked over 23 years for AT&T in St. Louis. He resided in Jackson since 1995.
Loving survivors include his wife, Sandra Hohimer; daughter, Cyndi Cox and children Caitlynn, David, and Corey; daughter, Annette (Dennis) Doyle and their family; a brother, Darrel (Jan) Hohimer; a nephew, Scott Hohimer and daughter Ava; and a niece, Lesa Hohlmer and son Skyler.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Arrangements are as follows on Friday, October 11, 2019, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center; 640 W. Independence; Jackson, MO 63755: Memorial visitation from 10 a.m. to noon, and memorial service at noon.
Published in the News-Leader on Oct. 6, 2019