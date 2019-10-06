Services
MCCOMBS - JACKSON - Jackson
640 West Independence
Jackson, MO 63755
573-243-2424
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
chapel B of McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Jackson, MO
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
chapel B of McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center
Jackson, MO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Hohimer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Allen Hohimer


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Allen Hohimer Obituary
Larry Allen Hohimer

Jackson - Larry Allen Hohimer, 70, formerly of Springfield, died Wed., Oct. 2, 2019, at his home.

Born June 15, 1949, in Springfield, to Joseph A. and Anna Marie Roschanske Hohimer, Larry was a 1967 graduate of Lanpier High School. He and Sandra Louise Little-Wilson were married June 15, 2011, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson.

Larry worked over 23 years for AT&T in St. Louis. He resided in Jackson since 1995.

Loving survivors include his wife, Sandra Hohimer; daughter, Cyndi Cox and children Caitlynn, David, and Corey; daughter, Annette (Dennis) Doyle and their family; a brother, Darrel (Jan) Hohimer; a nephew, Scott Hohimer and daughter Ava; and a niece, Lesa Hohlmer and son Skyler.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Arrangements are as follows on Friday, October 11, 2019, at McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center; 640 W. Independence; Jackson, MO 63755: Memorial visitation from 10 a.m. to noon, and memorial service at noon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.mccombsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now