Greenlawn Funeral Home South - Springfield
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
417-881-3000
Larry Dee Shaw

Larry Dee Shaw Obituary
Larry Dee Shaw

Springfield - Larry Dee Shaw, 77, went to be with the Lord on March 4, 2020.

He was born January 31, 1943 to Ivan and Dorothy Shaw in Springfield, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by sisters, Susan Kihlmire (Paul) and Nancy Hansen (Glen), and several nieces and nephews.

Larry lived in Springfield all his life. He graduated from Parkview High School in 1961, helped his parents with a family business until 1968 and then worked 52 years at the Springfield Sheltered Workshop (SWI Industrial Solutions). He loved going to work every day and being with friends. In 2013 he moved to a Christian group home "The Branches at Brookline" and lived there until his death. He loved it there and called the residents and staff his second family. He also loved his church and his Special Friends Sunday School Class. He loved to worship God and people commented how they enjoyed listening to Larry sing and praise his Lord. He loved to help others and knitted hats to give to the homeless and others in need. He also enjoyed many activities through the Park Board. He always had a smile and every day was "a nice day" no matter what the weather was like.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. followed by the service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Ridgecrest Baptist Church with burial following at Maple Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Missouri Baptist Children's Home (11300 St. Charles Rock Road, Bridgeton, MO 63044) with funds designated for "The Branches at Brookline" or to Ridgecrest Baptist Church (2210 W. Republic Rd, Springfield, MO 65807) with funds designated for the "Special Friends Class."
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
