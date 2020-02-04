Services
Poland-Thompson Funeral Home
222 West Third Street
Cameron, MO 64429
(816) 632-2158
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Barnard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Eugene Barnard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry Eugene Barnard Obituary
Larry Eugene Barnard

1953-2020

Larry Eugene Barnard passed away on January 31, 2020

Larry was born on November 19, 1953 at the old hospital in Cameron, MO to Don E. Barnard and Doris May (Kruse) Barnard.

Larry was preceded in death by his brother, David Lee, and his parents.

He served in the Air National Guard from 1972 to 1978.

Larry worked as an HVAC maintenance supervisor for the state of Missouri for 21 years. He taught HVAC maintenance and repair at Midwest Technical Institute (MTI) for 3 years before retiring completely.

Larry enjoyed music and playing in a band during his younger years. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He always had a construction project going, renovating houses and building three houses from the ground up. He enjoyed traveling when he could get away, but his favorite place was always home on the back deck watching the ducks and listening to the frogs in "The Pond".

He is survived by his wife and friend, Veda Barnard; sister, Wanda Hahn; son, Philip (Megan) Barnard; three stepchildren, Carrie Stretch (Michael), Kathryn Baldwin (Rick Mizer) and Roger Earehart; two grandchildren, Lillie and Caleb; four step grandchildren, Jonathan, Nicole, Steven and Stacy; two nephews, Brad and Alan Hahn.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -