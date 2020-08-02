Larry Freund
Springfield - Larry Freund, age 84 passed away in his home on Sunday, July 26, 2020.
Larry is survived by his wife of 61 years, Eleanor; two sons, Christopher Freund and wife, April and Joseph Freund; four grandchildren, Nicole Phillips, Ryan Freund, Caitlin Freund and Grace Freund; step-grandson, Chris Wharton; brother, Joseph Roland; and sister, Marilyn Stevinson.
He was preceded in death by two brothers, Roy Lambeth and Edgar Biddle.
Larry is a native of Warsaw, Missouri. He graduated from Drury University in 1958. After a 15 year business career with Hallmark Cards and Polaroid Corporation, he moved to Springfield in 1973 as Vice President for Development spearheading their 12 million dollar campaign. In 1976 he left Drury and founded Resource Development Corporation conducting major donor and capital campaigns throughout the Midwest.
He was currently Executive Director of Council of Churches Foundation of the Ozarks. Larry was a member of King's Way United Methodist Church and has held numerous board directorships of charitable organizations in the state and region. Larry is a Kappa Alpha Order Alumni and an initiate of ODK National Leadership Society.
Larry was a loving husband, caring father, beloved grandfather and a loyal friend. People who spent time with him were able to share his sense of humor and passion for life. He was known for his generosity and love for helping others.
His wishes were for no service to be held, not to mourn his passing, but cherish the gift of life. In his memory, donations may be made to the Council of Churches FOUNDATION. Online condolences may be left at gormanscharpf.com
.