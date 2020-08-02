Larry HallWillard - Larry Eugene Hall passed away July 31, 2020 surrounded by his family, who loved him dearly. He was born on August 13, 1937 in Independence, Missouri. He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Poindexter) Hall, they were married December 18, 1965. He is also survived by his three children; Kim (Scott) Underwood, Nikki (Keith) Gardner, Kevin (Kristen) Hall. His grandchildren; Curtis Hynes, Kale Hynes, Kelsi Gardner, Kieli Gardner, Kaiti Gardner, Madison Hall, Brett Hall, Kennedy Hall, Keaton Presley, Jacob Angel, Matthew Angel, Nolan Angel. His brothers; Dan Hall, Tim Hall and his sister Michel Hall. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Hall and stepmother Jean Hall, his mother, Mildred Komm and stepfather Paul Komm. His brothers; Jim Komm and John Komm.Larry retired after 43 years as educator and coach. For the past 12 years, he served as the pastor of Paris Springs United Methodist Church. His main focus in life was God and his family. He was an attentive father and grandfather, loyal and loving husband, and example to all he encountered. He was loved and will be greatly missed.