1/
Larry Hall
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Hall

Willard - Larry Eugene Hall passed away July 31, 2020 surrounded by his family, who loved him dearly. He was born on August 13, 1937 in Independence, Missouri. He is survived by his wife, Nancy (Poindexter) Hall, they were married December 18, 1965. He is also survived by his three children; Kim (Scott) Underwood, Nikki (Keith) Gardner, Kevin (Kristen) Hall. His grandchildren; Curtis Hynes, Kale Hynes, Kelsi Gardner, Kieli Gardner, Kaiti Gardner, Madison Hall, Brett Hall, Kennedy Hall, Keaton Presley, Jacob Angel, Matthew Angel, Nolan Angel. His brothers; Dan Hall, Tim Hall and his sister Michel Hall. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Hall and stepmother Jean Hall, his mother, Mildred Komm and stepfather Paul Komm. His brothers; Jim Komm and John Komm.

Larry retired after 43 years as educator and coach. For the past 12 years, he served as the pastor of Paris Springs United Methodist Church. His main focus in life was God and his family. He was an attentive father and grandfather, loyal and loving husband, and example to all he encountered. He was loved and will be greatly missed.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home North
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Greenlawn Funeral Home North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved