Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Larry Beach
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home
Springfield, MO
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home
Springfield, MO
Larry Lee Beach


1941 - 2019
Larry Lee Beach Obituary
Larry Lee Beach

Springfield - Larry Lee Beach, 78, of Springfield, MO, passed away on November 29, 2019. Larry was born on June 30, 1941 in Springfield, MO. Larry graduated from Springfield Central High School and joined the US Navy. Following a tour of duty in the Far East, he returned to Springfield where he graduated from SMSU with a bachelor's degree in accounting. He worked for the CPA firm of Baird, Kurtz and Dobson before joining Boatmen's Springfield National Bank. In 1983, he and a group of local investors purchased Osage Valley Bank where he remained as Chairman and CEO until his retirement in 2000. He and Betty remained in the Warsaw community until her retirement from the bank in 2014. He was extremely active in community activities promoting the growth and development of the Warsaw area.

His passion for sailing afforded him the opportunity to sail across many waters from the lakes of Table Rock, Stockton and Truman to his final sailing waters in the Gulf of Mexico at Destin, Florida. Larry had a true gift and love of designing and building homes. His unique and talented imagination resulted in many houses built over the years, with most of the craftmanship done himself.

Larry is survived by his wife Betty; daughter Lisa Michener McClure and husband Patrick; grandsons Adam Spaulding and wife Randi, Aaron Spaulding and Andrew Spaulding; son-in-law Kevin Spaulding and wife Cheryl; great-grandsons Bennett and Finley; sister Donna Smith of Palm City, Florida; sister Marilyn Hall of Powell, Tennessee; as well as his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Beach in 1996, and his parents Esther Jarvis and Marion Jarvis.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 5 at 1:00 pm with memorial services immediately following at 2:00 pm in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home in Springfield, MO. Memorial donations may be made to Boys and Girls Club of Springfield or Special Olympics.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
