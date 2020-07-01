Larry LeRoy Wells



Larry LeRoy Wells, son of Clyde LeRoy Wells and Norma Lou (Gunn) Wells, was born on September 25, 1942, in Springfield, MO, and passed away June 26, 2020, at his home in Webster, TX. He is survived by his wife, Annie, his mother, Norma Lou (Gunn) Wells (Springfield,MO), two daughters, Katherine Wells and husband Cleon Haynes (Dallas,TX), and Stephanie Merida and husband William, Sr. (League City,TX), four grandchildren, Emmerson McGowan, Addison McGowan, Chance Haynes and William Merida, Jr., one aunt, Sandra Gunn, and cousins Dori Marcks, Scott Gunn, Brooke Record, Dean, Don, George and Glenda Wells. He was preceded in death by his father, grandparents and many other family members. Memorials may be sent to Willow Springs Scholarship Club, P O Box 484, Willow Springs, MO,65793, or First Baptist Church, 525 South Ave, Springfield, MO,65806-3193. A memorial is to be scheduled for later in Webster, TX.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store