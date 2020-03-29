Services
Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Pearl Cemetery
Swanders, OH
Larry Leroy Wical

Larry Leroy Wical Obituary
Larry Leroy Wical

Springfield - Larry Leroy Wical, age 74, of Springfield, Missouri, and formerly of Jackson Center passed away at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020 in St. Marys. Larry was born Tuesday, August 22, 1945 in Wilson Memorial Hospital in Sidney, Ohio. He was the second son born to Edward W. and R. Romaine (Baughn) Wical.

Larry married Marjorie J. (Painter) Wical on October 12, 1988 on Kahaluu Beach, Kona, Hawaii. She preceded Larry in death February 27, 2017.

Larry's surviving family members are his brother, Eldon (Barb) Wical; step sons, Dr. Shelden C. (Natalie) Wical, Kyle S. (Pennie) Wical; grandchildren, Stephanie N. (Jimmy) Calhoun Jr., Geoffrey A. Wical, Amanda D. (Josh) Rhodes, Ryan E. (Rachel) Wical, Alison K. (Alan) Frilling, and Brian M. (Bethany) Wical; great grandchildren, Ty, Ashley, McKenzie, Diegan, Ethan, Luke, Ashton, Nevayeh, Lincoln, Britain, Brian Jr., Alivia, Brennen, Brooklyn, Aiden, and Ava.

Larry was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the United States Navy from December 1965 - September 1971 at which time he received his Honorable Discharge. During active duty he served the Navy in Millington, Tennessee, Little Creek, Virginia, Cheatham Annex, Williamsburg, Virginia, Danang, Vietnam, and the USS Dixie AD 17. Larry's medal awards received were the National Defense Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and Vietnam Service Medal.

He managed L&K Restaurants in Upper Sandusky and Delaware, Ohio prior to changing careers for the Automotive Industry starting as a service writer for Daring Chevrolet in Bellefontaine, Ohio, Warranty Administration in Springfield, Ohio, service manager for Paul Sherry Chevrolet-Chrysler in Piqua, Ohio, service director, Frank Z Chevrolet, Dayton, Ohio, service director, Mayse Automotive Group, Aurora, Missouri, and service director, Max Motors, Nevada Missouri. While working at these dealerships Larry earned several "Mark of Excellence" awards from General Motors for his achievements as service director.

Larry served on the General Motors Fixed Operations Advisory Board, Detroit, Michigan. He was a past member of Grace Lutheran Church, Jackson Center, Ohio. He was a Boy Scout with Troop 90 of Jackson Center and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and also received Order of the Arrow and God and Country awards. Larry was a manager on the Jackson Center High School Basketball Runner-up Team of 1963. He really liked to fish and go to auctions. He loved antiques. Larry really enjoyed Draft Horses and watching them show and be judged at Fairs. He was an avid Ohio State Football, Cincinnati Bearcats, and Cincinnati Bengals fan.

Larry deserves a beautiful tribute. However, we appreciate in this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic that attending a service may not be in your best health interest.

Pastor Shelly Schultz will officiate a graveside service at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the Pearl Cemetery in Swanders, Ohio

Memorial contributions may be made to Grand Lake Hospice, 1122, E. Spring Street, St. Marys, Ohio, 45885.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in Jackson Center and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020
