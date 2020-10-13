1/1
Larry Locke
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Locke

Springfield - Larry Locke was born November 14, 1946 in Springfield, Mo. to Dayle and Helen Locke. He went to his heavenly home on October 10, 2020. Larry attended school in Springfield. He was a 1964 graduate of Hillcrest high school and received a bachelors degree from Missouri State University. He was a Vietnam veteran having served honorably in the United States Army. In 1968 Larry married Ernestine Hotelling. They had two children Larry Jr. and Scott Christopher. In 1991 he married Diana Vancil who preceded him in death in 2016. Larry is survived by his son Scott Locke; his sister Brenda Spracklen and brother Mark Locke. He was loved dearly by his family and will be greatly missed.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home North
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Greenlawn Funeral Home North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved