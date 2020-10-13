Larry LockeSpringfield - Larry Locke was born November 14, 1946 in Springfield, Mo. to Dayle and Helen Locke. He went to his heavenly home on October 10, 2020. Larry attended school in Springfield. He was a 1964 graduate of Hillcrest high school and received a bachelors degree from Missouri State University. He was a Vietnam veteran having served honorably in the United States Army. In 1968 Larry married Ernestine Hotelling. They had two children Larry Jr. and Scott Christopher. In 1991 he married Diana Vancil who preceded him in death in 2016. Larry is survived by his son Scott Locke; his sister Brenda Spracklen and brother Mark Locke. He was loved dearly by his family and will be greatly missed.