Larry Preston Hopkins
Nixa - Larry Preston Hopkins born to Warren & Beatrice (Moore) Hopkins January 29, 1948; departed this world on January 25th, 2020.
Larry graduated from Hillcrest High School 1966, worked at Zenith for 23 years, and owned Hopkins Autoworks since 1990.
Larry built his life around and for his family. Larry was married to Brenda and loved his four daughters Lori Teague (Curt) Julie Oeser Sheri Graf (Brad) and Jenn Walker (Shad) deeply. He adored his grandchildren Mandy, Cody, Alexis, Max, Ashley, Caul, Von, McCrae, Rae, Allison, and Dane as well as 7 great grandchildren that were his entire world.
Until his last breath all he cared for was his family.
Larry had a passion for vehicles, camping, the lake, boating, fishing, cooking, and especially spending time with his beautiful wife, kids, grand kids, and great grand kids.
Larry had requested there be no visitation or formal services with a private immediate family burial only.
Larry was a big guy with an even bigger heart and will greatly missed by many. He was truly a great man.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020