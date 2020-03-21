Services
Larry Stanton


1938 - 2020
Larry Stanton Obituary
Larry Stanton

Springfield - Larry E. Stanton passed away peacefully with family surrounding him on Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was born on January 17, 1938 to Victor and Lynn Stanton in Larned, Kansas, and was married to Wanda (Hahn) Stanton on August 4, 1962.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Wanda. They had two sons: Scott and wife Laurie and their children Zach (and Heather), Samuel (and Tiffany), Seth, and Jessica; Alan and wife Rhonda and their children Allison (and Wyatt), and Malerie, and four great-grandchildren.

In his 34 years in education, he touched many lives. He was probably happiest when he was talking about old cars or had a fishing pole in his hand with friends and family.

The service is under the direction of Gorman- Scharpf Funeral Home. We would love to see Larry's many friends and receive your condolences, but we are so sorry that at this time (because of the COVID-19 restrictions, as per the Governor of Missouri and the CDC), the family is allowed to have only a private service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gideons International and Second Baptist Church in Springfield.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
