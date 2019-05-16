Services
Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
1131 State Hwy A
Marshfield, MO 65706
417-859-4222
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.
1131 State Hwy A
Marshfield, MO 65706
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Wilkerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Wilkerson


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Larry Wilkerson Obituary
Larry Wilkerson

Marshfield - Larry Alan Wilkerson, Marshfield, was born February 4, 1948 in Springfield, MO to Calvin and Alene (Evans) Wilkerson. He departed this life on May 13, 2019 in his home at the age of 71.

Larry attended Marshfield High School, graduating in 1966, then graduated Missouri Valley College. He worked as a banker and loan officer at Metropolitan National Bank, and was a cattle broker. He was a member of First Baptist Church, Army National Guard, and the Marshfield Country Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Larry is survived by his wife, Rebecca (Sample) Wilkerson; first wife, Karla Wickstrom; daughter, Susan Blaine (Tim) Marshfield; grandson, Bryson; stepchildren, Bryan Rollins (Clara), Springfield; Shannon Rollins, Springfield; brother, Kent Wilkerson (Deborah), Marshfield; nieces and nephews, Jennifer, Steve, Tyler, Lauren, Emily, Quinn, Cory, Emily and Willow; cousins; in-laws; friends; work family, Sarah and everyone at Metropolitan/Arvest Bank; poker buddies; and golf buddies. Larry was so proud of his hometown. His favorite place in the world was Marshfield Country Club, God's Country.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 in Fraker Funeral Home, Inc.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Marshfield High School Golf Team or Marshfield Class of 66 Scholarship Fund, and left in care of Fraker Funeral Home, Inc., P.O. Box 85, Marshfield, MO 65706.
Published in the News-Leader on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now