LaRue D. Wixson
1932 - 2020
LaRue D. Wixson

Springfield - LaRue D. Wixson, 87, of Springfield passed away September 3, 2020. She was born December 10, 1932 in Paint Rock, TX. She married Bobby G. Wixson January 27, 1952. She was a teacher in Texas and Missouri for 25 years. LaRue and Bobby lived in Texas and Rolla, MO while raising their daughters, moved to South Carolina and then to Springfield, MO to be close to family. Bobby and Rue traveled extensively, enjoyed family activities, being a part of her grand daughters and great grandchildren's lives and sharing company with many friends. She enjoyed the 100 to 1 Church Sunday School class at Campbell United Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ada and Lemon Arnold.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Bobby G. Wixson of the home; daughters Linda Tucker (Joseph) of Kimberling City, MO and Bobbi Rue Wixson of Ozark, MO; granddaughters Kristin Fillingham (Joshua) of Springfield and Lindsay Todd (Garon) of Ozark and great grandchildren Isaac and Samuel Fillingham and Soren and Anderson Todd.

Private committal services will be held at Missouri Veterans Cemetery. Full obituary can be read at gormanscharpf.com.




Published in News-Leader from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
