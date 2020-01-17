|
|
LaRue Savage
Springfield - On Monday January 13th, just after noon, the Angels welcomed a newcomer to his Heavenly home. He was chatty, friendly, and made the Angels smile. His name was LaRue Savage. He was born in Springfield on May 12th, 1922 at Burge Hospital, to happy parents: Helene Houser Savage and LaRue Savage Sr.
He leaves behind a loving family who will always cherish the memories of their time together. LaRue is the father of two daughters, Cathy Lenetsky of Margate Florida, and Sharon Hauge of Yakima, Washington. He has 4 grandchildren , 2 great-granddaughters, and a third great-granddaughter arriving any time.
A celebration of his wonderful, thoughtful, charitable, and long life will be held in the near future. This will occur after the birth of the third great-granddaughter in Washington, when family members can all return to Missouri.
LaRue was a terrific baseball player, playing for the Charleston, Senators, and the Cleveland Indians. He gave up his baseball uniform for a navy outfit, as the call to serve his country was too strong to ignore. Before leaving for duties in the South Pacific, he married the girl of his dreams, Virginia Wilson of Springfield on April 23rd 1944. They began dating in their teenage years, celebrating their 75th wedding Anniversary last April 2019.
Friends have commented that " LaRue never met a stranger" He was a unique individual who always believed in the Golden Rule. His kindness and generosity were well known in the whole Springfield area. He was honest in his dealings in the furniture business, running Wilson Furniture Company for 21 years, then served as Greene County Assessor for 3 terms. LaRue enjoyed trips to Chicago for furniture expos to see the new trends in furniture styles and designs. His favorite travels, however, were family trips to Florida and Washington, and seeing his dear friends in Texas.
LaRue graduated from Drury College, where he served as President of the Sigma Nu fraternity, and greatly enjoyed their alumni club. Other achievements included being President of the North Side Kiwanis Club, a member of the Commercial Club, and the Metro Club. He was a long time member of First and Calvary Presbyterian Church, where he served as a Deacon and Elder. He was a charter member at Twin Oaks Country Club, and a member of the Elks Club. Other activities he enjoyed included working at the Visitors Center and distributing "Meals on Wheels" for 2 decades after retirement.
On Thursday, January 23rd, an informal visitation at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home will be held between 3-5 pm.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020