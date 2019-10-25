|
Laura Hagan-Elliff
Springfield - Laura Elizabeth Hagan-Elliff, 42, of Springfield, passed away October 23, 2019 in Mercy Hospital Springfield. She was born December 8, 1976 in Mansfield, MO to Roy and Loretta Hagan. She graduated from Mountain Grove High School in 1995. She attended Missouri State University West Plains Campus. She was united in marriage on October 22, 2016 to Brett Elliff.
She was a member of the Arts Co-Op Tinker Gnome Workshop. Her most recent passions were alcohol ink and resin art. She loved to read and read at a very early age. She was a fantastic cook and could create a meal out of almost anything. Laura loved babies and children and taking care of people.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; Alvis and Maxine Hagan and Burl and Mildred Wren.
She is survived by her husband, Brett Elliff of Springfield; parents, Roy and Loretta Hagan of Mountain Grove; mother-in-law, Heather Elliff of Springfield; brother-in-law, Matthew Elliff of Springfield; and cousin, Shannon Hurley and her son Bowen of Southwest City, MO.
Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 12:00 PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Rescue One of Springfield, 1927-B E Bennett St, Springfield, MO 65804.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019