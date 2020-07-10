Laurence Matt Grace



Born on April 28, 1940, passed away peacefully on April 13th in Richardson, Texas. Matt was a longtime resident and businessman of Springfield. He is survived by; his children Rick (Yoanna), Mike (Elizabeth) and Mary Beth (Tony), 7 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter and sisters Suzie (Bobby), and Margaret (Mark). A memorial mass for friends and family will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Springfield on Friday, July 17th at 10:30am. The family asks for donations to St. Joseph's Catholic Church in lieu of flowers.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store