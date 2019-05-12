LaVada Hendrickson



Springfield - LaVada (Eddy) Hendrickson passed away on Wednesday, May 8th, at the age of 92. She was born June 9th, 1926, in Hector, AR to George Eddy and Mary Ellen Barrick.



LaVada was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister. Her friends knew her as LaVada, but her favorite names were Mom and Mo-Mo. She taught others the love of Jesus by loving others like Jesus. She always greeted you with a smile as if she hadn't seen you in years. She always put others before herself and was the perfect example of what a mother and grandmother should be. She was a long-time member of Second Baptist Church in Springfield.



She was preceded in death by her husband Jim, father George Eddy, mother Mary Ellen Barrick, son Bob Hendrickson, grandson Brett Hendrickson, son-in-law Art Foell, and brother Bill Eddy. She is survived by her stepmother Rheba Eddy of Danville, AR, daughters; Debbie Foell of Springfield, MO, Flo Lynn Hathcock of Springfield, MO, Rose Marie Cash and husband Bud of Oklahoma City, OK, Jimmie Best and husband Glenn of Oklahoma City, OK., and daughter-in-law, Julie Hendrickson; Grandchildren; Joe Pitts and wife Helen, Phil Pitts, Jamie Hathcock and wife Leslie, Bobby Hendrickson and wife Jennifer, Danielle Day and husband Chris, Leslie Beard and husband Jordan, David Foell and wife Bethany, and Beth Anne Hendrickson. Great grandchildren; Haley Harkins and husband Nathan, Hunter Pitts, Brett and Macy Hendrickson, Chandler, Kellen, and Allie Hathcock, Preston and Charlotte Beard. Great-great grandson Finnley Harkins. Brothers; Ken Eddy and Lamoyne Wirth. Sisters; Bettie Button and Joyce Cathey.



The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Spring Ridge Assisted Living and to the Pastoral Care Staff at Ridgecrest Baptist Church.



In keeping with LaVada's great love of children, the family requests donations to Ridgecrest Baptist Defenders Orphan Care in lieu of flowers.



Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Springfield, MO, beginning at 10AM. Burial will follow at The National Cemetery. Published in the News-Leader on May 12, 2019