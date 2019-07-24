Lawrence D. Jones



Springfield - Lawrence "Larry" Darrell Jones, 90, passed away at 8:20 am, July 20, 2019. He was born October 7, 1928, in Aurora, MO, to Dewey Franklin Jones and Alice May (Forrester) Jones. They preceded him in death along with brothers Eugene Lyndon, Sherman Leon, and a nephew Ronnie Eugene.



He was a 1946 graduate of Aurora High School and a Korean War Air Force Veteran. After his Air Force service ended he worked in manufacturing for many years retiring from Sweetheart Cup in the 1990's. After retirement he enjoyed bowling and traveling. He was avid knife and antique collector. Larry is survived by a daughter Lesley Jones, Springfield; son Christopher (Angela), Springfield; grandkids: Mason, Anna, & Hayden; niece Faith (Rick) East, Springfield; several great nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Visitation will be 5:30 to 7:30 pm, Thursday, July 25, at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home. Committal service will be at 1:00 pm, Friday, July 26, at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery.



Special thanks to the staff at Ozark Nursing Care Center and Hospice Compassus for the great care they took of our father. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the . Published in the News-Leader on July 24, 2019