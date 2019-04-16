|
|
Lawrence Niewald
Springfield - Lawrence Niewald, 88, was born on Feb. 9, 1931, to Ben and Dina Niewald of Hope, MO. On April 14, 2019, he went to be with the Lord.
Upon graduating from Linn High School, he joined the Navy and served during the Korean War. Marriage to Lois Jett brought the blessing of Steve and Cindy.
With a strong work ethic, he started Springfield Ready Mix, managed Midus, built homes, and inspected properties. He was a deacon and an elder of First and Calvary Presbyterian Church. He served in Kiwanis Club, Boy Scouts, and . Driving the tractor or the dozer at the farm inspired him. He loved God's creations while fishing and hunting.
He was preceded in death by wife Lois and granddaughter Kari. Survivors include Steve (Cindy) Niewald, Cindy Graybill, wife Mona, six grandchildren, and nine great-grands.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 6 to 8pm at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. The Memorial service will be held Wednesday, 10am, at First and Calvary Presbyterian Church with Dr. Andrew Chaney officiating.
Memorials may be made to the church, The Salvation Army, or the .
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 16, 2019