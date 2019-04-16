Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
First and Calvary Presbyterian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Niewald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Niewald


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lawrence Niewald Obituary
Lawrence Niewald

Springfield - Lawrence Niewald, 88, was born on Feb. 9, 1931, to Ben and Dina Niewald of Hope, MO. On April 14, 2019, he went to be with the Lord.

Upon graduating from Linn High School, he joined the Navy and served during the Korean War. Marriage to Lois Jett brought the blessing of Steve and Cindy.

With a strong work ethic, he started Springfield Ready Mix, managed Midus, built homes, and inspected properties. He was a deacon and an elder of First and Calvary Presbyterian Church. He served in Kiwanis Club, Boy Scouts, and . Driving the tractor or the dozer at the farm inspired him. He loved God's creations while fishing and hunting.

He was preceded in death by wife Lois and granddaughter Kari. Survivors include Steve (Cindy) Niewald, Cindy Graybill, wife Mona, six grandchildren, and nine great-grands.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 6 to 8pm at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. The Memorial service will be held Wednesday, 10am, at First and Calvary Presbyterian Church with Dr. Andrew Chaney officiating.

Memorials may be made to the church, The Salvation Army, or the .
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now