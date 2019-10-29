Resources
Lawrence Thomas Dawe

Lawrence Thomas Dawe Obituary
Lawrence Thomas Dawe

Springfield - Lawrence Thomas Dawe, 65, of Springfield, Missouri, passed in peace on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Services will be held at 10:00am on October 31st at Springfield National Cemetery, 1702 East Seminole Street in Springfield.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, George and Helen Dawe; his wife, Fran Dawe; brothers Robert Dawe and Terry Dawe; and his sister, Mary Frazier.

He is survived by two sisters, Karen Mansker and Patty Gepford; his children, Myra Bridges, Sarah Valencia, Thomas Worley, and Irish Worley; and his grandchildren, Noah Boyle, Alexa Daniels, Rachel Daniels, Landyn Dawe, Julia Henry, and Remmie Stevenson, along with several nieces and nephews.

Larry served six years in the United States Army with duty stations in Germany and the United States. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Army never left him, as friends and family will attest.

Larry was known for his one-of-a-kind sense of humor and extremely kind heart. He was a self-proclaimed Raider-hater who spent his Sundays yelling at the television during Kansas City games. In lieu of flowers, please pray for the Chiefs.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
