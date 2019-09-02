|
|
Leaon Garrett
Seymour - Leaon Garrett, 94, Seymour, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Brookhaven in Springfield.
Visitation will be held from 1:30 - 2:30 pm, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 with funeral services following at 2:30 pm at Seymour First Baptist Church, Seymour under direction of J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. Burial, with full military honors, will follow at Seymour Masonic Cemetery, Seymour.
Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 2, 2019