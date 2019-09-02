Services
J.D.Lee & Sons Funeral Home - Rogersville, Missouri - Rogersville
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
417-753-4300
Resources
More Obituaries for Leaon Garrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leaon Garrett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leaon Garrett Obituary
Leaon Garrett

Seymour - Leaon Garrett, 94, Seymour, passed away Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Brookhaven in Springfield.

Visitation will be held from 1:30 - 2:30 pm, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 with funeral services following at 2:30 pm at Seymour First Baptist Church, Seymour under direction of J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. Burial, with full military honors, will follow at Seymour Masonic Cemetery, Seymour.

Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leaon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now