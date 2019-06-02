|
Leatha Marie Bousman
Springfield, Mo. - Leatha Marie Bousman 83, Springfield, MO. passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Mo. after a long illness. She was born in Webster County, Mo. on January 28, 1936, to John and Edna (Ikerd) Farris. She was a beautician and cosmetologist for many years. Leatha was known for her volunteer work, she volunteered for Mercy Hospital Auxillary for many years. She was past president of MOHA (Missouri Hospital Volunteers Association) . Leatha was a member of the Christ Episcopal Church. She was also a member of the Cresent 21 Eastern Star, Order of the Amaranths, Bouseant, and the White Shrine.
Leatha was preceded in death by her parents, a son Billy Gene Hall, and her mother and father -in-law: Charles and Florence Bousman. She is survived by her husband: Edward Bousman, two daughters: Linda Jaworski and Karen Marie Hall, and her son: Edward John Bousman, as well as several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North. Memorial Visitation will be Wednesday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.at the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader on June 2, 2019