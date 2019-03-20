Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Lutheran Church
Burial
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
3:30 PM
Lake Cemetery
Lamar, MO
Springfield, Mo. - Lee Edwin Wessler 81, Springfield, Mo. passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019 after a long illness. He was retired from Kraft Foods, after 34 years of service. He was a long-time member of the Faith Lutheran Church. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Betty, a daughter, Carrie Thomas, two sons: Chris Wessler and Eddie Wessler (Melinda), and four grandchildren.

Funeral services will,be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at Faith Lutheran Church, with burial at 3:30 p.m. in Lake Cemetery, Lamar, Mo. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Greenlawn Funeral Home North
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 20, 2019
