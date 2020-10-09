1/1
LeeRoy George Petlitzer
1929 - 2020
LeeRoy George Petlitzer

Nixa - LeeRoy George Petlitzer, 91 years of age, went to his heavenly home on October 8, 2020. He was born in Purdy, Missouri on July 17, 1929, to Walter and Anna (Schad) Petlitzer, who were founding members of St. John's Lutheran Church at Stones Prairie. Leeroy was a 1946 graduate of Purdy High School and was united in marriage to Mary Louise Petlitzer on October 20, 1950.

LeeRoy had a long career selling farm and garden equipment. Before retirement, he was a co-owner of Vinton Supply in Springfield, Missouri. He was a longtime member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Springfield, Missouri and enjoyed playing cards, bird hunting, and raising cattle.

He is survived by his beloved wife: Mary Petlitzer; his son: Michael Petlitzer; his daughter: Connie Petlitzer; and grandchildren: Josh Petlitzer, Erin Petlitzer. LeeRoy is preceded in death by his parents and four siblings: Edgar Petlitzer, Arnold Petlitzer, Wilbur Petlitzer, and Esther McConnell.

A graveside service for the family will be held at St. John's Lutheran Church. Care and arrangements are being managed by Adams Funeral Home in Nixa, Missouri.




Published in News-Leader from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
