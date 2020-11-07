Leima Dolores CannefaxSpringfield, Mo. - Leima Cannefax went to the Lord Sunday November 1, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born in Springfield MO on May 15, 1930, graduated Springfield (Central) High School in 1948. Her work life included Studebaker dealership secretary, MSU Bears bookstore clerk, and over 20 years as a seamstress at Mr. Dry Cleaners in Ozark. But her real work was loving and raising her husband, five children and many grandkids.She was a true believer in Christ Jesus and served Him in many ways. As a member of National Heights Baptist Church (formerly East Ave) she served as pianist in her 20's and later taught Sunday School and Children's Church into her 80's.Leima was a wonderful wife, sister, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved intensely, put others needs ahead of her own, and her quick wit and goofy humor was ever present to brighten your day.She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years Carl Cannefax Sr,, her son Carl Cannefax Jr., grandson Aymen Cannefax, her parents Frank and Zilpha (Roy) Chastain as well as all of her eight siblings and their spouses, Louise (Lloyd) Jones, Dorothy Hollis, Wanah (Lyman) Jennings, Faye (Wayne) Chittenden, Frank (Francis) Chastain, Donny (Mary) Chastain and Ethel Mae (Bert) Turner.She is survived and loved by: her children Karen (Larry) Smith, Mark (Lisa) Cannefax, Jane (Bradley) Brown, John (Naheel) Cannefax, daughter-in-law Donna Ruble; 11 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren; sisters-in-law Josephine Cannefax and Virginia Cannefax and many other family membersServices will be at Greenlawn North on Thursday, November 12 with Visitation 10:00 Service 11:00 and laid to rest at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Fair Grove.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St Jude's or Gideons International.